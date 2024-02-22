Reviewing Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) & Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI)

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) and Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Healthcare Triangle and Reliq Health Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Triangle 0 0 0 0 N/A Reliq Health Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Triangle -31.71% -132.37% -67.68% Reliq Health Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Healthcare Triangle and Reliq Health Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Healthcare Triangle has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reliq Health Technologies has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Healthcare Triangle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Reliq Health Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Healthcare Triangle shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Healthcare Triangle and Reliq Health Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Triangle $44.89 million 0.20 -$9.61 million ($2.98) -0.70 Reliq Health Technologies $6.70 million 4.60 -$6.46 million ($0.01) -14.00

Reliq Health Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Healthcare Triangle. Reliq Health Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthcare Triangle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Reliq Health Technologies beats Healthcare Triangle on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle, Inc., a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation. The company's software platforms include CloudEz, an enterprise multi-cloud transformation and management platform that enables customers to manage their cloud infrastructure in private, hybrid, and public cloud infrastructures; and DataEz, a cloud-based data analytics and data science platform for the data analytics and data science requirements of life sciences/pharmaceutical and healthcare provider organizations. It also provides Readabl.AI, a Software-as-a-Service solution that uses public cloud artificial intelligence and machine learning to recognize and extract healthcare information from documents, faxes, and narrative reports. In addition, the company offers cloud IT services; and healthcare IT services, such as electronic health records and software implementation, optimization, and extension to community partners, as well as application managed services, and backup and disaster recovery on public cloud. It primarily serves healthcare delivery organizations, healthcare insurance companies, pharmaceutical and life sciences, biotech companies, and medical device manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Pleasanton, California. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of SecureKloud Technologies, Inc.

About Reliq Health Technologies

Reliq Health Technologies Inc., a healthcare technology company, develops secure telemedicine and virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc. in May 2016. Reliq Health Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

