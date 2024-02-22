Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RYTM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.05 on Thursday, hitting $45.76. 416,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,239. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.51. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $52.57. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.94.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 71,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $3,615,974.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,686 shares in the company, valued at $135,320.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 10,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $384,309.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,438.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Shulman sold 71,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $3,615,974.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,320.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,472 shares of company stock worth $4,736,536. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

