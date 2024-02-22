Richards Packaging Income to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:RPI)

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
Richards Packaging Income Stock Performance
Richards Packaging Income has a twelve month low of C$25.52 and a twelve month high of C$34.10.
Richards Packaging Income Company Profile
