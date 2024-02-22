Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 22,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Rigel Pharmaceuticals
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.
