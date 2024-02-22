Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII) Increases Dividend to GBX 31.25 Per Share

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 31.25 ($0.39) per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public’s previous dividend of $11.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of LON RIII opened at GBX 2,060.40 ($25.94) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,090.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,954.16. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public has a 52-week low of GBX 1,720.70 ($21.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,220 ($27.95). The stock has a market capitalization of £117.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1,461.28 and a beta of 0.73.
About Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public
