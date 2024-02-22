RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$3.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.370-$2.395 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.40 billion. RingCentral also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.500-3.580 EPS.

RingCentral stock opened at $32.71 on Thursday. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $43.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.86.

RNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on RingCentral from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut RingCentral from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RingCentral from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.89.

In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $1,555,222.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,471,554.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 1,354.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 40,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in RingCentral by 433.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

