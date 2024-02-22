River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Acquires New Shares in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Coursera by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,827,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coursera during the 4th quarter worth $137,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Coursera by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,235,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,557,000 after acquiring an additional 241,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Coursera by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,436 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Coursera by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,055,000 after acquiring an additional 212,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Coursera news, COO Shravan Goli sold 35,450 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $584,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 737,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,156,323.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coursera news, COO Shravan Goli sold 35,450 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $584,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 737,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,156,323.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,864 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $96,990.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,138,843 shares of company stock valued at $22,377,314. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Coursera from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Coursera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Coursera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.10.

NYSE COUR opened at $17.00 on Thursday. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $21.26. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average is $18.42.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

