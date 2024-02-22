River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Buys New Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,280,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,627,000 after acquiring an additional 20,140 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 940,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,887,000 after acquiring an additional 370,789 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 135,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $148.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $260.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.49. The company has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of 113.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.08%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

