River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $404,000 Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Yum China were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in shares of Yum China by 4.9% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 9,113,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,939,000 after purchasing an additional 421,588 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. XY Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Yum China by 1,325.8% during the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 107,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Yum China by 24.5% during the third quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,743,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,127,000 after buying an additional 343,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 27.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 912,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,555,000 after buying an additional 198,756 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

Yum China Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $42.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.61. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $64.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In other news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,986.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

