River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $669,000 Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Elastic were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Elastic by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2,063.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $126.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.56. Elastic has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $133.59.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.44 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ESTC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Elastic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.28.

In other news, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $115,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,310.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $115,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,310.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $10,448,419.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,520,036 shares in the company, valued at $524,776,179.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,867 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,615 in the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

