River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Invests $333,000 in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,823,000 after buying an additional 65,240 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,122,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,403,000 after buying an additional 54,891 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,566,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 641,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,148,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 523,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,007,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

MSGS stock opened at $187.80 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $164.79 and a 1 year high of $215.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $326.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total transaction of $180,100.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,420.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

