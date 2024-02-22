River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 11,500 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,750 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ERF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,620 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 18,625 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Enerplus by 656.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,638 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 117,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Enerplus by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enerplus during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ERF shares. National Bankshares cut their price target on Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities reissued a “tender” rating and set a $18.85 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

Enerplus Price Performance

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10. Enerplus Co. has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $18.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Enerplus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.