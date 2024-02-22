River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 597 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 461.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in CubeSmart by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in CubeSmart by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in CubeSmart by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 536,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,901,000 after purchasing an additional 208,256 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CUBE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.36.

CubeSmart Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CUBE opened at $44.00 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $48.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average of $41.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 122.16%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

