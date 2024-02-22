River Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,141 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,005 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. State Street Corp raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,877,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,862,804,000 after purchasing an additional 855,269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,919,159,000 after buying an additional 6,194,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,325,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,607,886,000 after buying an additional 363,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.93. 1,835,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,083,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $87.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.