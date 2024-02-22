River Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,511 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 79.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 88.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Tetra Tech stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $176.71. 49,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,783. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.39 and its 200-day moving average is $161.66. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.19 and a 52 week high of $181.40.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tetra Tech news, insider Roger R. Argus sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.92, for a total transaction of $601,586.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,346.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tetra Tech news, insider Roger R. Argus sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.92, for a total transaction of $601,586.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,346.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total transaction of $244,064.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,886 shares of company stock worth $9,078,024 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

