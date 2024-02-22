River Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

River Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after buying an additional 144,822,572 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,159,000 after buying an additional 6,780,743 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after buying an additional 6,765,030 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,908,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,033,000 after buying an additional 4,613,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 96.3% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,403,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,536,000 after buying an additional 688,725 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

EEM stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.52. 11,062,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,414,920. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

