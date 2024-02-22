River Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

River Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,658,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.58. 150,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,200. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.79. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $77.11.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

