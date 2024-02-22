River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Targa Resources by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Targa Resources by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.09.

Targa Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.92. The stock had a trading volume of 700,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,630. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 2.18. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $64.85 and a 52 week high of $97.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.74 and its 200 day moving average is $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.50%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.