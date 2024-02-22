River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK traded up $5.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $810.56. The stock had a trading volume of 147,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $819.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $794.96 and a 200 day moving average of $719.70. The company has a market cap of $120.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,418 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.11, for a total value of $2,669,833.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,972,959.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,474 shares of company stock valued at $17,275,900 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

