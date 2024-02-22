River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.02 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 0.9% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after buying an additional 8,347,260 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,754.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,842,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832,730 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,105,677,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,963.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,204,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,459,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE TMO traded up $6.31 on Thursday, reaching $559.16. The company had a trading volume of 415,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $541.41 and its 200 day moving average is $513.54. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $593.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.06%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.00.

Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,277 shares of company stock valued at $16,886,384 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

