River Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,577,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,898,930. The company has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.43. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

