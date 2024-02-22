River Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,188 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chubb by 39.6% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb Announces Dividend

Shares of CB traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $253.61. The company had a trading volume of 239,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,704. The firm has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.72 and a 200-day moving average of $220.36. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $253.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 15.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CB. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.84.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

