River Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,254 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.97. 2,915,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,296,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $44.70.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

