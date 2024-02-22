River Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 966.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $133.50. 547,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,211,536. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.03 and its 200-day moving average is $120.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

