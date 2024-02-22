River Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,863 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Asset Management & Trust increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,003,927 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,906,009,000 after buying an additional 946,871 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 351,079 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $105,397,000 after buying an additional 59,281 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 838,507 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $251,728,000 after buying an additional 56,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 12,725 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META traded up $18.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $486.75. 9,464,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,225,721. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $167.66 and a one year high of $488.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $256,128.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,168 shares in the company, valued at $15,853,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $256,128.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,168 shares in the company, valued at $15,853,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.08, for a total transaction of $45,253,105.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,075,188 shares of company stock worth $423,853,589 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.