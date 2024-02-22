River Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,781 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,334,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,401 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,599,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,368,000 after purchasing an additional 503,833 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,138,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,815,000 after purchasing an additional 194,109 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $780,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 109,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,760,229. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.66. 3,361,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,315,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $48.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.88.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

