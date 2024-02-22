River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,348 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,936,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,822,000 after buying an additional 491,391 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,854,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,503,000 after buying an additional 12,663 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.36.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.3 %

ABBV stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $175.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,585. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.10 and a 200-day moving average of $152.76. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $178.92. The stock has a market cap of $316.33 billion, a PE ratio of 64.15, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.73% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 227.11%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

