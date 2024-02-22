River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,644 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

River Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,851 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHM. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,728. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.54. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $110.75.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PHM shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PHM

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.