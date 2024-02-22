Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Mizuho

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Mizuho from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 116.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RIVN. Barclays lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.95.

RIVN traded down $4.28 on Thursday, reaching $11.11. The company had a trading volume of 106,276,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,287,766. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average is $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.61.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 195.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

