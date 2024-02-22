Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Bank of America

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Bank of America from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 125.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RIVN. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.95.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock traded down $4.28 on Thursday, hitting $11.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,276,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,287,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.61. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.07.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 195.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

