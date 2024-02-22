Robert W. Baird Trims Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Target Price to $19.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NVRO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Nevro from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.23.

Shares of Nevro stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.50. 488,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.46. Nevro has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $39.67. The company has a market cap of $597.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 16.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 7,759 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 19,354.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 903,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,361,000 after buying an additional 898,629 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 18.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 44.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Nevro by 4.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 400,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,178,000 after purchasing an additional 15,691 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

