Rock Creek Group LP Sells 250 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Rock Creek Group LP lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 452 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $214.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,103. The company has a market cap of $155.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $214.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXP. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,055 shares of company stock valued at $40,064,664. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

