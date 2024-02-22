Rocky Brands, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the textile maker on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

Rocky Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years. Rocky Brands has a payout ratio of 17.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rocky Brands to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

Rocky Brands Price Performance

Rocky Brands stock opened at $29.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $218.74 million, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 2.02. Rocky Brands has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $32.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at Rocky Brands

In other news, Director Mike Brooks sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $117,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,561,455.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rocky Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,047,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,169,000 after acquiring an additional 141,969 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 579,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after acquiring an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 392,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

See Also

