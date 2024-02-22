Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stake Cut by Syntax Advisors LLC

Syntax Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores accounts for approximately 0.4% of Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 458.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.05.

Ross Stores Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ROST traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.54. The company had a trading volume of 472,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.64. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $146.90.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

