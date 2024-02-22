Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target to $46.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.45% from the company’s previous close.

FLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.57.

Shares of NYSE:FLS traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.03. 663,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,014. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $29.99 and a fifty-two week high of $43.64.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 4.32%. Flowserve’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in Flowserve by 682.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

