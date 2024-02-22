Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

NYSE:RY opened at $97.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $102.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.61. The company has a market cap of $137.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11,061.2% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 151,142,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,285,031,000 after buying an additional 149,788,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,730,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,534,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,412 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,571,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,310,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,024,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,834,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,869,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,631,000 after buying an additional 1,369,723 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

