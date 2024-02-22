Royal Bank of Canada Raises Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $189.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $168.00 to $189.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WMT. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.59.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.00. 2,919,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,651,763. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.98. The company has a market capitalization of $468.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $181.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart shares are set to split on Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, February 26th.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 489,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.54, for a total value of $76,110,543.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,341,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,406,397.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 489,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.54, for a total value of $76,110,543.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,341,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,406,397.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 346,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $54,385,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 231,994,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,402,329,330.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,735,615 shares of company stock valued at $743,574,483. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

