RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Position Raised by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the third quarter worth $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $90.21 on Thursday. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.30. The stock has a market cap of $119.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RTX news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,680 shares of company stock worth $3,438,681. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America raised RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

Get Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.