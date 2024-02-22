Rublix Market Cap Reaches $61,153.05 (RBLX)

Rublix (RBLX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One Rublix token can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rublix has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Rublix has a total market capitalization of $61,153.05 and approximately $138.50 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rublix Profile

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 tokens. The official website for Rublix is rublix.io. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @rublixdev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rublix is https://reddit.com/r/rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rublix is blog.rublix.io.

Rublix Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rublix (RBLX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rublix has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 20,745,871.35607361 in circulation. The last known price of Rublix is 0.00295456 USD and is down -1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rublix.io/.”

