Rune Price Hits $5.13 on Top Exchanges (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Rune has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Rune token can currently be purchased for $5.13 or 0.00009940 BTC on major exchanges. Rune has a total market cap of $100,730.43 and approximately $278,620.20 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rune Token Profile

Rune’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official website is rune.game. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 5.08194851 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $235,390.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

