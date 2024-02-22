RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.42.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RXO shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on RXO from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Vertical Research downgraded RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on RXO from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on RXO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp bought 747,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $15,135,336.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,755,649 shares in the company, valued at $278,551,892.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXO. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of RXO by 6,329.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RXO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RXO opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RXO has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 533.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.12.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.33 million. RXO had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that RXO will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

