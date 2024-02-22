Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,192,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,474 shares during the period. Ryan Specialty accounts for about 1.4% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $493,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 434,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,024,000 after purchasing an additional 32,243 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 33,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RYAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ryan Specialty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Ryan Specialty Trading Up 1.4 %

RYAN traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,929. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 97.47 and a beta of 0.42. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $50.64.

Ryan Specialty Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

