Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 788,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 26,798 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 2.97% of Saia worth $314,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Saia by 1,684.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total value of $226,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,616.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Saia news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $1,010,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,228.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total transaction of $226,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,616.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Saia Stock Up 1.9 %

Saia stock traded up $10.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $557.47. 69,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,878. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.69 and a 1-year high of $571.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $426.78.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on Saia from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $484.00 to $526.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Saia

About Saia

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.