Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of SALM opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56. Salem Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salem Media Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 49,025 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Salem Media Group by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 70,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Salem Media Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salem Media Group by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 20,330 shares during the last quarter. 12.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

