Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 90.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,671 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,106 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $83,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $8.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $292.50. 1,195,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,836,856. The company has a market cap of $283.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.65 and a 52 week high of $295.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CRM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.86.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $4,386,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,521,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,994,573.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.50, for a total value of $2,875,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,369,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $4,386,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,521,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,994,573.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,388,805 shares of company stock worth $371,195,206. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

