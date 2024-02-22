Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Posts Earnings Results

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $130.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.85 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sapiens International updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

SPNS opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.77. Sapiens International has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $31.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPNS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 25.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Sapiens International by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Sapiens International by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. 27.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPNS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

