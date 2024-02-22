Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Syntax Advisors LLC

Syntax Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $977,594.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,747.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,441 shares of company stock worth $6,570,697. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,006,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,681,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.44. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

