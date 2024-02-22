Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stake Raised by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SLB opened at $49.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.44.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Schlumberger

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $977,594.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,563 shares in the company, valued at $3,782,747.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $977,594.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,747.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $1,180,585.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,441 shares of company stock worth $6,570,697 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.