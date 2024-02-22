Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Sets New 1-Year High at $62.99

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.99 and last traded at $62.93, with a volume of 3857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.60.
The stock has a market cap of $586.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.05.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000.
The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
