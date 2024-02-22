Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Sets New 1-Year High at $62.99

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.99 and last traded at $62.93, with a volume of 3857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.60.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $586.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

