Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.68

Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.68 and last traded at $37.71, with a volume of 176527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.36.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average of $35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

